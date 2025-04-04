WOOLWICH – Robert B. Emerson “Bob” “Bobby” “Bump” “Papa”, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at his home.
He was born in Bath on April 3, 1940, a son of John Emerson and Helen (Colby) Emerson.
When Bob was three years old, his mother married his “Dad” Ralph Wright Jr. He had many interests over the years, CB Radio “Bobcat”, instrumental in starting the Nequassett Trail Breakers Snowmobile Club, the Coastal Chapter of the Maine Trappers Association, he learned to trap, fly fish, scuba dive, teaching it at the old YMCA in Bath. He was a life member and vice president of the Maine Trappers Association for two terms and life member of National Rifle Association.
His first job, at the age of 11, was shoveling sand out of a truck sanding the Woolwich roads. When he quit school in the 9th grade, he went to work at his dad’s sawmill. Soon after he started work at Horace McClure’s Junkyard and later at the Sunoco Gas Station where Cumberland Farms is now. From there he went to Ozzella’s Rambler Garage in Bath. His next and best job was when he went to work for H. C. Crooker & Son’s in Brunswick. He retired as a foreman after 55 years and three months.
He met Sandra Smith when he was 5 years old, he told his dad he was going to marry her someday and 17 years later he did, on Jan. 18, 1963.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Emerson of Woolwich; daughters Carol Nibarger and her husband John, their children, Brendon and his daughter Ivy and Robert, all of Woolwich, Vicki Mosier and her husband Dennis of Woolwich, their children Heidi Thiboutot and her husband Mike and their children Nevaeh and Bryleigh of Wiscasset, Mariah Child and her husband Matt of Wiscasset, D.J. Mosier of Woolwich and sons Robert D. Emerson and his son Dustin of Woolwich, Christopher Emerson and his wife Lori, their son, Chance of Woolwich, Chris’s children, Kayla Bly and her husband Ryan and their children, Maddy, Brayden and Arya of Brunswick and David Emerson of Biddeford; a sister, Sharon Staples and her husband Wally of Woolwich and a brother, Jerry Emerson of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews; cousins; and co-workers at H. C. Crooker and Sons.
He was predeceased by his parents; seven brothers, Ralph Wright III, Charles, John, Larry, Ronald, Johnny and Tommy Emerson, one sister, Lori Emerson.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, at The Taste of Maine in Woolwich. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com
