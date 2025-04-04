SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. – Norma Frances Edith Smith, 82, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., formerly of Phippsburg and Richmond, passed away peacefully under the care of the Lund Family Hospice in Gilbert, Ariz. on March 29, 2025. She was born on Oct. 1, 1942, in Bath to Norman Dyer and Frances May (Morse) MacDonald.
She married Leonard B. Smith on Feb. 12, 1960, in West Bath. Norma worked as a private duty nurse for many years. In 1987, along with her husband, she relocated to Richmond on Pleasant Pond. She worked at Sam’s Club in Augusta as a samples hostess which she thoroughly enjoyed. She also hosted many Maine vacationers at the family’s vacation rental on the pond.
She is survived by her husband Lenny; daughter Elaine (Scott) of San Tan Valley, Ariz., a son, Eric (Nancy) of Bath; grandchildren Tyler (Breanna) of Mesa, Ariz., Joshua (Claire) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Trevor (Kerry) of Lewiston; six great-grandchildren, Maylee and Madden Schmitz and Remi, Porter, Emmett, and Elliott Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Milton and Ray.
Services will be private on a date to be determined. Condolences can be sent to 4454 W Bush Bean Way, San Tan Valley, AZ 85144.
