BERLIN, N.H. – John “Mac” McKelvey, 95, a proud Irishman, passed away on April 8, 2025. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Jan. 12, 1930 to Charles E. and Kathleen (Hayes) McKelvey and was a lifelong resident.
John was a graduate of Berlin High and an army veteran. He married Pauline (Dupuis) McKelvey and they shared more than 60 years of marriage. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Kieran Church (now St. Anne), serving in many roles. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and following the closure of St. Kieran Church, was actively involved in the formation of St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts. He was a member of the F.O.E and served as Berlin Ward Clerk. Mac retired from the Brown company in 1992 after a 40 year career.
Family includes his children Maureen (Larry) Ramsey and John (Brenda) McKelvey; dear friend Esther Gilbert; grandchildren Kelly Fairfield, Caitlin (Shaun) Gallant, Patrick (Ashley) McKelvey, Jenny McKelvey, and Erik (Michele) McKelvey; great-grandchildren Macaila, Quinn, Lillian, Camden, Harper, and Wyatt. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline, and sisters Louise Dube, Charlotte Fournier, Kathleen Garneau and Ann Marie Montgomery.
A Funeral Mass will be held April 14, 2025 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church in Berlin, with interment in St. Kieran Cemetery. Visitation will be held April 13 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, Berlin. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
