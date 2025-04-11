GEORGETOWN – Paul W. Barabe, 80, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Mid Coast-Maine Health Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born in Hyannis, Mass. on March 31, 1944, to Albert and Margaret Barabe. Paul graduated from Barnstable High School and met Barbara Knight in 1963—they married a year later. In 1977, they moved to Georgetown, where Paul worked at Bath Iron Works. In 1981, he started his own plumbing business, and in 2002, he and his wife, Barbara “Penny,” transformed the former home of Walter E. Reid into The Mooring Bed & Breakfast, swiftly becoming a wildly popular retreat and Georgetown landmark.

Paul actively participated in town affairs and was the Fire Chief of the Georgetown Fire Department. He enjoyed dogs, hunting, and vacationing anywhere warm and sunny.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Penny.

He is survived by three sons, Scott Barabe and his wife Jeannie of Topsham, Todd Barabe and his wife Karen of Georgetown, and Jason Barabe of Georgetown. Paul also leaves behind one sister, Judy Jones, and her husband Roy of Plymouth, Mass.; two grandchildren, Reid Barabe and Anna Barabe; two step-grandchildren, Raymond Rivard and Missy Rivard; two step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating Paul’s life on Sunday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at The Mooring, after a private burial at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown.

Arrangements made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the

Georgetown

Fire Department

P.O. Box 199

Georgetown, ME 04548

