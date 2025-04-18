BOWDOIN – Amy Thibeault, 56, passed away at her home surrounded by her dogs and loved ones on April 8, 2025.
She is survived by many loved ones and will be deeply missed. The family is immensely grateful to the members of ‘Team Amy’ who were integral in allowing her to remain in her home while she battled cancer.
Amy enjoyed many years as a dedicated employee at Maine Optometry where she made lifelong friendships. Amy loved deeply and shared her infectious laugh with all.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, on Saturday April 26, 2025, from 1-4 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by visiting the Stetson’s Funeral Home website http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue of your choice.
