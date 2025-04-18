TOPSHAM – Donna Arlene (Hooper) Walker, 79, passed away on April 13, 2025, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Rockland, on Feb. 27, 1946, a daughter of Clarence and Arlene Hooper. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1964. While in high school, Donna was a proud member of the Color Guard. She performed in drill team competitions holding the flag or ceremonial rifle. To make extra money she worked at Cross’ Drug store behind the soda fountain, this is where she loved to socialize and serve her friends after school hours. During the summer of ’64 she participated in the Rockland Lobster Festival as one of the sea princesses where she got to ride down Main Street in a convertible during the annual parade.

After graduation, Donna went to Pierre’s Beauty School in Portland, Maine. She worked as a licensed hairdresser at Al’s Hair Salon in Rockland until she married Franklin (Walter) Leo on July 26, 1969, and moved to Brunswick. They lived only a short duration in Springfield, Massachusetts before moving back to Brunswick. This is where they raised two daughters Susan and Shannon, eventually moving to Topsham where she resided up until three years prior to her death.

She was a dedicated hairdresser for over 50 years, Donna owned a shop in her home and provided hair services to several nursing homes in the area. Her caring nature was evident as she would often visit with residents after completing her work, sharing meals and offering companionship to her “friends.”

Donna had a variety of interests including dancing, baking, crafts, and traveling. Most favorite of the places to visit were vacations in Florida or the road trips to Vermont to be with her sister, Ruby and her late husband, Paul at Crown Point Campground. Time with her beloved family was cherished, especially with her grandchildren: Olivia, Alex, Dylan, and Madison. Holidays held a special place in her heart, as she treasured being with and spoiling each of her loved ones.

She was the most generous, kind woman to all.

She took a lot of pride in her family. She was the most loving mother and grandmother.

Donna was heartbroken when her first husband passed away suddenly in 2002, but found love again in 2011 when she married Robert N. Walker. He was, affectionately known to others as, “her Bob.” They shared some wonderful times together including candlelight meals followed by ball room dancing in their kitchen. One year, the two became contest winners at the Fat Boy sock hop shaking to the Twist.

Donna was blessed and beyond grateful to become part of the loving, extended Walker family.

She is predeceased by her first husband, Walter Leo, her parents, Clarence and Arlene Hooper; and her two sisters, Elaine and Diane Hooper.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Walker of Yarmouth; her daughters, Susan Leo of Harpswell and Shannon (Derek) Potter of Bath; her grandchildren, Olivia Potter (Aaron) of California, Alex Potter stationed in California, Dylan Potter stationed in Virginia, Madison Potter of Bath; her sister, Ruby Pinders of Owls Head along with a niece, Renee (Jason) Phelps of Springfield, Vermont plus two great nieces, a nephew Brian Berry of Springfield, Vermont and his family; plus beloved cousins from all over the States, the Walker family, including Robert’s sons, David and Michael, and many lifelong friends.

In her final years before transitioning to a higher level of care, she was tirelessly cared for by her devoted husband within their home. Donna eventually moved to the Hill House assisted living in Bath and was lovingly taken care of by her family there. Madison shared a special bond with her grandmother. She took on a full-time position at the facility to help provide extra love and attention to her Nanny D.

Meanwhile, Bob went without waver to be with his wife for every dinner time meal and then go back to her room to play special music together.

Donna will forever be missed and remembered by her radiant smile and kindness shown to all that knew and loved her.

A service in memory of Donna will be held on April 25, 2025, at 1 p.m., at Desmond’s Funeral Home in Bath. Burial will be private at a later date.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneraljhomes.com.

