BRUNSWICK – William “Bill” Freeman, 72, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, after living with cancer for several years and experiencing a sudden and unexpected decline.

Born in Brunswick on April 23, 1952, Bill served in the U.S. Navy, with time stationed in Florida and California, before returning home to work for many years as a rural letter carrier in Freeport with the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid cyclist, basketball enthusiast, dog lover, and artist – spending his retirement years creating bold abstract paintings that filled the walls around him.

He is survived by his two sons.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared on the Casco Bay Cremation website, https://www.cascobaycremation.com.

