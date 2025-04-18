BRUNSWICK – Frederick W. Guth of Brunswick, passed away April 10, 2025, after a brief illness. Born on May 22, 1940, in Queens, New York, N.Y.
He is survived by Ruth Ann Guth, beloved wife of 61 years; son John and wife, Kathy Guth of Abbottstown, Pa., son Thomas Guth of West Bath, and daughter Elizabeth (Guth) Conley of Lancaster, Pa.; eight grandchildren; Courtney (Guth) Mixon, Kyrstin Guth, Timothy Conley, Logan (Conley) Parsons, Cameron Guth, Hannah Guth, Evan Guth, Connor Guth and nine great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Aurora.
He spent 20 years in Naval Aviation, was a Veteran of Foreign Wars and an avid Model Railroad Enthusiast.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10 a.m., at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt Vernon Rd in Augusta.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Midcoast Humane,
5 Industrial Pkwy,
Brunswick, ME 04011.
