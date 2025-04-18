BRUNSWICK – Scott Lee Anderson of Brunswick, Maine passed away suddenly at home on April 6, 2025. Scott was born in Brunswick on August 18, 1951 to Richard W. Anderson and Virginia (Dwyer) Anderson.

He married his college sweetheart, Gail (McGuire) Anderson, in August 1975. He graduated from the University of Maine (Orono) in 1973 with a degree in Elementary Education. His career was long and varied. First and foremost, he was a talented and caring teacher. Scott taught at Hawthorne School for 15 years and then at Coffin School for 23 years. He held part time or summer jobs at Livernois’ Market, Pejepscot Paper, L.L. Bean, Bowdoin College, Wolfe’s Neck Farm and Flowers Etc.

﻿Scott was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend. He was predeceased by his father Richard; his maternal and paternal grandparents Elmer and Gertrude Dwyer and Ruel and Agnes Anderson; and his uncle George Dwyer.

He is survived by his spouse Gail; his mother Virginia; his much-loved daughters Kimberly Loscalzo (Alex) and Kelly Weisslender (Aaron); his beloved grandkids Ellie and Ethan Loscalzo; his siblings David Anderson (Debbie), Mary Anderson (Paul Raymond), Nancy Anderson (Dave Shaw), Mark Anderson, and Gail’s siblings Michael McGuire (Rose), Mark McGuire, and Susan Tangney (PJ). He is also survived by nieces and nephews Molly, Sean, Sam, Kate, Megan, Trent, Sydney, Patrick, Elizabeth, Erin, Kyle and Raegan; along with his Anderson and Dwyer cousins. Scott was a lifelong dog lover and also leaves behind his faithful cocker spaniels, Charlie and Andy.

﻿Scott was kind, quick witted, responsible, athletic, competitive, loyal and a whiz at trivia. His friends were many and his enemies nonexistent. He will be fiercely missed!

﻿A private family gathering was held on April 13 at Brackett’s Funeral Home. A true Celebration of Life will be held on June 7, from 1 – 4 p.m., at Bowdoin Alumni House at 83 Federal Street in Brunswick. All are welcome. If able, wear red, Scott’s favorite color and one of the colors of Red Sox Nation.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

﻿﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Scott’s memory to:

the Mid Coast Humane Society at https://midcoasthumane.org/ or the Maine American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org

