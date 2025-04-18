BRUNSWICK – Scott Lee Anderson of Brunswick, Maine passed away suddenly at home on April 6, 2025. Scott was born in Brunswick on August 18, 1951 to Richard W. Anderson and Virginia (Dwyer) Anderson.
He married his college sweetheart, Gail (McGuire) Anderson, in August 1975. He graduated from the University of Maine (Orono) in 1973 with a degree in Elementary Education. His career was long and varied. First and foremost, he was a talented and caring teacher. Scott taught at Hawthorne School for 15 years and then at Coffin School for 23 years. He held part time or summer jobs at Livernois’ Market, Pejepscot Paper, L.L. Bean, Bowdoin College, Wolfe’s Neck Farm and Flowers Etc.
Scott was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend. He was predeceased by his father Richard; his maternal and paternal grandparents Elmer and Gertrude Dwyer and Ruel and Agnes Anderson; and his uncle George Dwyer.
He is survived by his spouse Gail; his mother Virginia; his much-loved daughters Kimberly Loscalzo (Alex) and Kelly Weisslender (Aaron); his beloved grandkids Ellie and Ethan Loscalzo; his siblings David Anderson (Debbie), Mary Anderson (Paul Raymond), Nancy Anderson (Dave Shaw), Mark Anderson, and Gail’s siblings Michael McGuire (Rose), Mark McGuire, and Susan Tangney (PJ). He is also survived by nieces and nephews Molly, Sean, Sam, Kate, Megan, Trent, Sydney, Patrick, Elizabeth, Erin, Kyle and Raegan; along with his Anderson and Dwyer cousins. Scott was a lifelong dog lover and also leaves behind his faithful cocker spaniels, Charlie and Andy.
Scott was kind, quick witted, responsible, athletic, competitive, loyal and a whiz at trivia. His friends were many and his enemies nonexistent. He will be fiercely missed!
A private family gathering was held on April 13 at Brackett’s Funeral Home. A true Celebration of Life will be held on June 7, from 1 – 4 p.m., at Bowdoin Alumni House at 83 Federal Street in Brunswick. All are welcome. If able, wear red, Scott’s favorite color and one of the colors of Red Sox Nation.
Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made in Scott’s memory to:
the Mid Coast Humane Society at https://midcoasthumane.org/ or the Maine American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.