TOPSHAM – Timothy Charles Sinclair, 82, of Topsham, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2025, surrounded by family. Tim was born in 1942 in Brunswick, to Marion Barrett and George Sinclair. He attended Topsham schools. He was employed by the town of Brunswick, retiring in 2008 after 39 years. He was a Vietnam veteran who spent 35 years in the Army National Guard.

Tim is survived by his partner of 34 years, Mildred Burnham (Brackett) of Topsham; his children, Timothy Sinclair Jr. of Lewiston, Michelle Malier of Minot, Mildred’s children; Ann Hebert (Burnham) and her Husband Robert Hebert of Brunswick, Richard Burnham Jr. and his wife Dixie Burnham (Soule) of Lisbon Falls; Stepchildren, Adam Wright of Topsham, Tammy Wallace (Wright) of Brunswick; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

Tim is predeceased by his wife June Wright (King) in 1991, a stepdaughter Robin Nilson in 2022, and a grandson in 1994.

A special thank you to his three granddaughters, Alicia Gilliam, Miranda Gilliam and Delilah Hebert who took great care of him and kept him very comfortable during his last few days with us.

Family and friends are welcome to attend visiting hours on Monday, April 21, 2025, from 4-6 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rogers Cemetery in Topsham.﻿

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting Timothy’s memorial page at http://www.brackettfh.com.

