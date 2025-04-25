BRUNSWICK – Michael George Scholl, 49, passed away at his home in Brunswick on April 17, 2025. Mike was born in Summit, NJ, on August 15, 1975, to George Raymond and Denise (L’Allemand) Scholl. He married Emily Cannan in Southport, Maine on July 3, 2004. They were married for 20 blissful years.

﻿Mike graduated from Keene High School in 1994. Following high school, he went on to receive his bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and Outdoor Education from the University of New Hampshire where he met lifelong friends who together would dangle from boulders, ice climb, and winter camp. Mike’s education was colored more by his life experience than any formal institution could provide.

﻿After graduating from college, Mike was employed by New Heights in Portsmouth, NH guiding children in outdoor experiences. After proposing to Emily, he embarked on a year-long sailing trip with best friends Pete and Ryan, sailing through the Florida Keys, Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. After returning home, he worked primarily for Aetna until opening a dental practice with Emily in 2011. Mike settled into fatherhood in 2007 and from there dedicated himself to being the best father a kid could ask for.

﻿In his free time, Mike enjoyed life to the fullest. His spontaneity often led family and friends on amazing adventures that Mike was happy to curate. His trip on this earth was filled with mountain biking, cooking, fly fishing, skiing, concerts, camping, hunting and surfing. Mike was an amazing cook. If he was making a meal, you wanted to eat it. Those who knew Mike would say he was a unique character with a zest for life who loved deeply. Those who were loved by him knew they were loved. He was an unwavering source of support for the people he held close.

﻿In addition to both his parents and wife, Mike leaves behind his two sons, Liam and Eli; sister, Megan and family, brother-in-law Jim and family; father- and mother-in-law, Don Cannan and Elaine Toutain and families; his Coastal Maine Pediatric Dentistry family, and countless friends and their families.

﻿Mike was predeceased by both paternal and maternal grandparents; a best friend Heath; and two aunts, Eleanor and Lois.

﻿Mike’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stetsons Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

﻿Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

the New England Mountain Biking Association (NEMBA) via their website in Mike’s name

