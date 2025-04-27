CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – David H. Dix, of Cumberland and Bonita Springs, Fla., went on his final journey to be in the arms of the Lord on Monday April 21, 2025; leaving behind sorrow and heavy hearts, but filled with wonderful, beautiful memories to those he touched.

A “story of a life well lived and appreciated.” To understand how Dave lived his life is best described as “he was the son of the most loving parents a child could ever have” Allan and Bernie Dix, who excelled at building self-esteem and the “can-do spirit in their sons” and all those neighbor kids as well.

He is survived by his wonderful caring wife Denise K. Dix and four wonderful children/stepchildren, Aaron Dix of Arizona, Brooke Hurley (Ben) of Texas, Sharon McBride Denery (John) of Arkansas, Bryan McBride of Portland; a brother Dana Dix (Betty) of Yarmouth; and all the “grandee’s” who loved to fish, enjoyed his cooking, and storytelling – Hannah, Megan, Maddi and Jack.

Dave grew up in Augusta and was a graduate of Cony High School, later earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine (Portland-Gorham) and master’s in public administration, at the University of Maine in Orono. Prior to attending college Dave, proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and “the Vietnam class of 1968”.

With always a big smile on his face, a positive attitude, he just “enjoyed life”. Others often described Dave as a “laid-back guy, in an intense sort of way”. In addition, Dave loved fly fishing, fly tying, which became a wonderful /peaceful experience during his battle with cancer. Most importantly, his love for fly tying led to his volunteer efforts by creating Flies for Friends, devoted to tying flies for all his fly-fishing buddies and organizations including the Travis Mills (fly fishing program for Veterans) and Casting for Recovery, a program supporting breast cancer survivors.

His life was filled with extensive travel to 39 countries around this world and most of the United States. Most of all he loved Maine; it’s beautiful landscapes, natural resources, the ocean and lakes/streams, but most importantly, its people.

A devoted Human Resource professional for 48 years, he satisfied his entrepreneurial spirit by founding and directing the Human Resource consulting firm Dix Consulting Group, Portland. He had the opportunity to work for many fantastic mentors in his career. His early professional years were spent in the employ of the Maine Dept of Public Safety, as well as Mid Coast Hospital (then Regional Hospital) of Brunswick. He was a Board Member of Kids First for many years, Shoreline Mental Health and a Board Member of Sawgrass Condo Assn. (Florida). He truly loved every job he held especially working side-by-side with his healthcare professionals – a totally fulfilling career.

In 2012, along with Denise, he retired to spend more time “at the beach”, gourmet cooking, fishing and with friends and family in Florida and Maine. He remained active in his retirement years as a leader of the Sawgrass Point Condo Assn, as well as being an active cyclist during those warm winter months in Florida. His precious summer moments were spent, at various lakes/ponds in Maine, teaching grand kids how to cook – fish – play cribbage and of greatest importance, his teaching the grand kids, “how to tell great stories, which seemed to improve with age.”

A special thanks to his loyal, skilled medical team at MidCoast Hospital, New England Cancer Specialists, InterMed and the Chief Oncology Surgeon and fellow fly-fisherman at (DHMC), as well as his long-lasting friends, the Fairview Ave Gang, The Florida Gang and his Cancer Survivors Support Group.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to:

Creative Works

10 Spiers St.

Westbrook, ME 04092

