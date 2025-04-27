KENNEBUNK – David Jonathan Jones, 73, of Kennebunk, died April 15, 2025 at his home surrounded by family.

David was born Nov. 20, 1951 in Pittsfield, Mass. to Frederick Holden Jones and Grace Tierney Jones. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Utica, N.Y. in 1969 and the University of Notre Dame in 1973. In 1976, he earned his JD from New York University School of Law and joined the law firm Jensen Baird, where he remained until his retirement in 2023.

He married Beth Ellen Keirstead on April 17, 1982. They moved to Kennebunk in 1985, where they raised their three children and enjoyed 42 years of marriage until her death in December 2024.

David believed strongly in public service, volunteerism, and Christian fellowship; he served on the MSAD 71 School Board, the Board of Deacons at United Baptist Church of Saco, as president of Habitat for Humanity of York County, and as treasurer of The New School in Kennebunk.

Throughout his life, David was known for his kindness, intelligence, and humor. Always quick with a joke, he made friends easily and maintained those relationships until his last day. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a mentor to colleagues, and beloved by his siblings. He took great pleasure in his dogs, daily walks on Gooch’s Beach, playing pick-up basketball, and cheering for Notre Dame teams.

David is survived by his children, CJ of South Bend, Ind., Owen, of San Francisco, Calif., and Oliver of Auburn; his siblings, Pamela Williams, of Hubbardsville, N.Y., Christopher Jones, of Pittsfield, Mass., and Margaret Jones, of Reidsville, N.C.; and his dogs Riley and Trixie.

Visiting hours for David and his wife Beth, will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. The family will host a reception at the Kennebunk Inn immediately following the burial.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to

The New School at

http://www.thenewschoolmaine.org/donate

Copy the Story Link