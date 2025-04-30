BERLIN, N.H. – Mrs. Beverly L. Bryant, 95, of Berlin, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025. She was born on March 2, 1930, in Wells, the daughter of the late Lloyd Phillips and Margaret (McDonald) Phillips Allen. Bev grew up in Highpine, Wells, and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1947, and then had worked in area shoe shops prior to moving to New Hampshire. She and her husband, Bertrand, owned and operated the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin and Gorham, N.H, for many years.

She is survived by a son B. Edward Bryant and wife Laurie of Berlin, N.H.; daughter Darcy M. Bryant and her family Jerry and James Brehany of Citra, Fla.; grandson David E. Bryant and wife Hannah of Berlin, N.H.; granddaughter Brianna L. Bryant and companion Kris Blais of Berlin, N.H.; her cherished great-granddaughter Margaret Anne; several in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a cousin. She was predeceased by her husband, Bertrand E. Bryant, her step-father, Charles Allen, and her brother, Nelson Phillips. A funeral service will be held on Monday May 5, 2025, at 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway Street, Berlin with interment following at the Lary Cemetery, Gorham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday May 4, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.

http://www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

﻿ Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway St., Berlin, NH 03570, AV Home Care, 795 Main St., Berlin, NH, 03570 or to Northwoods Cancer Survivors, 24 1/2 Wood St., Berlin, NH 03570.

Copy the Story Link