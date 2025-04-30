BERLIN, N.H. – Mrs. Beverly L. Bryant, 95, of Berlin, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025. She was born on March 2, 1930, in Wells, the daughter of the late Lloyd Phillips and Margaret (McDonald) Phillips Allen. Bev grew up in Highpine, Wells, and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1947, and then had worked in area shoe shops prior to moving to New Hampshire. She and her husband, Bertrand, owned and operated the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin and Gorham, N.H, for many years.
She is survived by a son B. Edward Bryant and wife Laurie of Berlin, N.H.; daughter Darcy M. Bryant and her family Jerry and James Brehany of Citra, Fla.; grandson David E. Bryant and wife Hannah of Berlin, N.H.; granddaughter Brianna L. Bryant and companion Kris Blais of Berlin, N.H.; her cherished great-granddaughter Margaret Anne; several in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a cousin. She was predeceased by her husband, Bertrand E. Bryant, her step-father, Charles Allen, and her brother, Nelson Phillips. A funeral service will be held on Monday May 5, 2025, at 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway Street, Berlin with interment following at the Lary Cemetery, Gorham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday May 4, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
http://www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway St., Berlin, NH 03570, AV Home Care, 795 Main St., Berlin, NH, 03570 or to Northwoods Cancer Survivors, 24 1/2 Wood St., Berlin, NH 03570.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.