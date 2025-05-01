Last month, the Maine Legislature passed a two-year continuing services budget designed to provide critical, baseline funding for initiatives throughout the state. In this divisive political climate, this measure is a way for state lawmakers to provide the predictability and stability that Mainers have so clearly asked for. There has been a lot of discussion in the media about what this budget does and does not do. To be clear, there are no new taxes or spending cuts to vital state services. Instead, the budget fulfills our commitment to Maine people and communities, in addition to preventing a potential government shutdown this summer.

Since beginning my tenure as your state representative, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with countless Falmouth residents about top-of-mind issues. Many of you have expressed concern and frustration with the seemingly ever-increasing rise in property taxes. To address this, I am pleased to share that the continuing services budget maintains municipal revenue sharing at 5%. Allocating this portion of our state’s tax revenue to towns helps prevent the burden of local costs falling solely on residents, and works to mitigate property tax increases.

This budget also safeguards vital programs that support Maine families like continuing to provide school breakfasts and lunches for our public K-12 schools. Not only does this give parents some ease of mind, knowing that their kids will have guaranteed nutritious meals throughout the week, but it also assists in our state’s overall learning outcomes.

When Maine kids are able to fully give their attention to their classroom lessons, rather than having to worry about where their next meal will come from, they do well in school and are set up better for long-term success. Additionally, this budget provides funding for child care providers throughout our state — our workforce behind the workforce — giving them the support they need to do their jobs; providing families further peace of mind.

One of the most contentious and misreported pieces of this budget is how it affects MaineCare. I am proud to share that this measure will provide vital funding to hospitals, nursing homes and community-based organizations that rely on MaineCare payments. Addressing the funding shortfall this year while financing the next helps providers deliver the treatment necessary for patients in need. My colleagues and I in the Legislature believe it is crucial to provide essential support workers and direct care workers with a cost-of-living reimbursement of 1.95%. These professionals care for Mainers every day, both physically and emotionally, while earning far less than they deserve.

This continuing services budget is only the beginning of the work that will come before the Legislature. In the coming weeks, we are set to consider further measures regarding budgetary items and other major policy priorities. While I do not know what the outcome of those discussions and votes may be, I remain committed to passing measures that actually make life better for families, not only here in Falmouth, but across the state.

Amy Kuhn is state representative for House District 111, representing part of Falmouth. She is the House chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Judiciary. She can be reached at amy.kuhn@legislature.maine.gov.

Copy the Story Link