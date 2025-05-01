WINDHAM – Lynda M. Wilson, a longtime resident of Windham, and the love of John’s life, left his side and family quietly on April 24, 2025.

Lynda was born on Jan. 8, 1949, in Northampton, Mass. She was predeceased by her mother Anne Morin, her father Leo Morin, and her brother Thomas Morin.

Lynda met her husband John shortly after he returned from the service. On Aug. 13, 1972, they were married in Easthampton, Mass. Their love story continued for the next 53 years.

After graduating high school, she attended Holyoke Community College.

Lynda always had a great love of animals, especially her cats. As a young child, when her parents said she could not have a cat, she secretly snuck kittens to her upstairs bedroom in a basket hung from a rope with the help of a friend.

Lynda was a lifelong lover of art and a talented artist of many mediums. She would often host many artist friends at her studio which was an old forge on her farm that she carefully renovated to its original construction. She was also a student of photography and enjoyed every opportunity to observe and capture many thought provoking images which were often instrumental in the creation of her paintings.

Survivors include her adoring husband of 53 years, John; her sister-in-law Gail Morin of Vermont; her brother John Morin and his wife Darlene of Danville, N.H.; her niece Lyndsay MacArthur and her husband Brian of New Hampshire; and her nephew Joe Morin and his wife Mary of New Hampshire.

A celebration of Lynda’s life will be held Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Dolby Blais & Segee Windham Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham. To share memories and condolences with the family please go to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, or a local Shelter of your choice.

