WINDHAM – David Arthur Rogers, 72, passed away on April 27, 2025. He was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Portland, to Arthur and Sally Rogers.

David lived a rich life. He enjoyed many activities whether it be on the land, water, or sky. He loved flying his Cessna, boating, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. He loved to travel, cook, and host Friday night gatherings at his home. He joked and often couldn’t get through telling a joke without laughing himself. While he had many hobbies, his pride and his joy was his family. David loved spending time with his sons, fly fishing with Jeremy and hunting with Daniel. David had many roles, Dad, Bumpa, and loving husband to his wife Joan of 54 years.

David was an extremely hard worker and pillar of the community, running three of his own businesses at the same time. Country Curers Smoke Shop, David Rogers Excavating, and Arkie Rogers Septic Service. He was President of Kiwanis Club of Windham for several years. David was in the Navy Reserves from 1971-1977.﻿

David is predeceased by his parents, and brother Jim Rogers. He is survived by his wife Joan Rogers, sons Daniel and Jeremy Rogers, grandchildren Madeline, Sam, Noah, and Finley. His siblings Julie Rogers, Joleen Papandrea, Jackie Rogers and a special thank you to his big sister Cyndie Rogers for holding his hand.﻿

Visiting hours will be held Friday, May 2, 2-3p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. at Dolby Blais Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham.

