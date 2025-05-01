This week’s poem, Lynne Benoit’s “Limington,” offers a nuanced portrait of an aging grandfather and the past. I love this poem’s vivid range of glimpses, memories, and artifacts, and how they all add up to a whole — a life to hold.
Benoit grew up in the western mountains of Maine. She lives and writes in Wells. “Limington,” she tells us, was inspired by Japanese Tanka and the poetry of Kimiko Hahn.
Limington
I visit him anyway, dragging my belief that family is a splinter, embedded.
I arrive late and drowsy with obligation. My grandfather in a kitchen chair at the
mouth of the barn. I am worth a wait.
In the house a photograph poses my mother and her sisters as girls.
One bully — or three?
Usual zealots darken the door sidelights and he scolds them away. I don’t know
how to be in a room with him.
Upstairs, mirrors face each other, my repeating image stuck in their throats. We
don’t need magic to become demons.
Neglected contents in the flour bin. I bake biscuits that died with a grandmother.
In the empty roosts and manured air of the old hatchery, doorway after doorway,
a cleansing distance.
I drive him and his car to the aging town hall. On the abandoned upper floors
I discover no need to rush back to myself.
From dim closets in the eaves I bring his baby shoes. Our knees touch
to balance the wooden box.
Their house dilutes anger. A screened porch in summer dusk,
easy fireside laughter. Always, the stairway’s cracking knuckles.
Coughed up blood announces his own endangerment. The family mobilizes
without touching.
– Lynne Benoit
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. DEEP WATER: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Limington,” copyright 2023 by Lynne Benoit, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.