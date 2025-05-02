PHIPPSBURG – Harald Zinke, passed away on Feb. 21, 2025. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11 a.m., at Morningside Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.