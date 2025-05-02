In its first 100 days, the Trump administration has challenged, diminished or destroyed many foundations of our democracy.
The list is long, and each day produces more damage. He has denied emergency support to the world’s most vulnerable. The unqualified and incompetent hold leadership positions in some of the government’s most critical departments. Individuals are swept up and either detained, deported or incarcerated without due process. A once healthy economy is crashing. Regulations to protect the environment have been slashed. Medical and scientific research grants are gone.
We have begun to see a “brain drain” to other countries. Our allies no longer trust us. Ukraine may be abandoned, and genocide continues in Gaza. The Pentagon is in disarray. The rule of law is ignored. The education system and universities are under attack. We are in fear of our own government.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski said it aloud. Republican lawmakers are fearful for their professional aspirations and even their personal safety. If this environment is allowed to prevail, we are certainly doomed to a bleak future.
Sen. Collins has been mostly silent. She has supported many unqualified candidates for federal judgeships and cabinet positions. Repeatedly she has claimed to trust promises and reassurances made during confirmation hearings that are soon unfulfilled. It is time for the senator to resign and allow the governor to appoint a courageous person who will speak up, legislate with decency, support the Constitution and protect the people of our country.
Therese Johnson
Topsham
