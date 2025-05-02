HARPSWELL – James “Jim” Henderson died suddenly in Harpswell on April 18, 2025. Jim was born in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens, New York, on June 27, 1941, to Francis B. Henderson, a dock worker during World War II, and Helen (Dane) Henderson, daughter of recent Polish immigrants. In 1947 they moved to the small town of Anson, to be closer to the Henderson family farm in Starks, moving again to the “big city” of Skowhegan in 1955 when Francis became Sheriff of Somerset County. Jim spoke fondly about his childhood in rural Maine and often credited those early experiences as the sheriff’s son with helping him develop a compassion for people experiencing hard times in life.

Graduating from Skowhegan High School in 1960 and swept up in the fervor of the Space Race, he set his sights on Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh to study physics. He soon realized, however, that he much more enjoyed learning about history, government and politics, so he changed course, earning a B.A. in international relations from the University of Maine in 1965. Graduate study at Emory University in Atlanta culminated with a Ph.D. in political science in 1968, and a professorship in the government department at Texas Tech. Soon after, he returned to the University of Maine as an assistant professor of political science from 1969 to 1974. ﻿

During this time his interest in politics expanded beyond the boundaries of academia, and he entered into a long career of public service, including the Bangor City Council from 1971 to 1975, and the Maine House of Representatives from 1974 to 1978. While he loved spirited debate, he avoided making it personal, valuing strong working relationships and close friendships with those who had opposing viewpoints. He served Maine as Deputy Secretary of State from 1979 to 1987, then as Director of the Maine State Archives from 1987 to 2007 where he oversaw the critical transition of state recordkeeping into the digital age. He also served on the boards of many community and cultural organizations including the Pejepscot Historical Society, Northeast Historic Film, Harpswell Community Television, and the Curtis Memorial Library. His face was familiar around the town of Harpswell, having served on the planning and select boards, and as the moderator of several town meetings. He called Harpswell home for the past 42 years. ﻿

In 2001, Jim turned his passion for Maine history and geography into an online encyclopedia of the state. A true labor of love, he spent the next two decades updating and adding to his website, “maineanencyclopedia.com”, often navigating bumpy back roads for hours on end just to get the perfect photograph of a historical structure in some remote corner of the state. Wherever he was, he was at home with a Maine Atlas and Gazetteer in his hands.﻿

He especially enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, both relaxing and exploring. Some particularly beloved pastimes were annual camping trips in Baxter State Park, sailing in Casco Bay aboard the Coriolis, and canoeing adventures with his children and grandchildren. In 2000, he completed a memorable transatlantic crossing with his son and daughter-in-law on their sailboat, Redwings. He also found great enjoyment with his wife of 40 years, Rebecca, tending their gardens, traveling, or simply sitting on the porch of their camp in ‘The County,’ watching the sun set behind Mt. Katahdin.

Jim will be remembered for being smart, kind, gentle, and generous with his time – a person who genuinely wanted the best for other people. He was an exceptionally engaged and loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother and husband. The grace, gratitude and good humor with which he faced the cognitive changes of Alzheimer’s were an inspiration to his family. He was still actively enjoying life at the time of his passing. ﻿

Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife Rebecca Williams, their son Brady Williams and his partner Sarah; daughter Julia Gibson, son Aaron Henderson, and their mother Diann; Julia’s husband Michael and their son Zane; Aaron’s wife Colleen and their sons Ian and Julian; sister Victoria Ballard and her husband David. He will also be missed by many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell on June 14 at 11 a.m.

In Jim’s memory, the family requests that you love and care for one another, and harbor a true kindness for those less fortunate

than yourselves.

