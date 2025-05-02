SOUTH PORTLAND – On April 30, 2025, our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed into the loving care of his Lord to be reunited with his wife of 53 years.

Born Dec. 9, 1933, he was the second child of Chester Ernest Drisko and Ruth Jean Dempster.

His sister Edith was born three years earlier. He grew up in South Portland, living on Thompson Street. He graduated from South Portland High school and in his early years, worked with his father at the family’s filling station.

Later he worked for a couple of years in the Merchant Marines as a pipe fitter on oil tankers that travelled as far as Japan. His family home was almost directly across the street from The Morong house and one day, as he was driving down the street in his new black Mercury with white walls and white leather interior, he asked Miss Barbara Morong for a date, and even though she thought of him as the bad boy across the street, she said “yes”.

They were married on Oct. 10, 1960; selling his precious Black Mercury to put a down payment on their first house on Elmwood Ave in Scarborough. A year later, purchasing and lovingly renovating a house in South Portland for his young family. Over the years he worked for The Portland Shipyard, did part time work for the South Portland Police, worked several years in carpentry and construction, even helping to construct the first building stage of the Maine Mall. From there he worked at NewEngland Telephone which later became Verizon, before retiring in 1988. After his retirement, he spent his time doing carpentry work and as a handyman at the Cape Elizabeth Home.

His life impacted so many people around him with his kindness, generosity and faith. He was always crafting some small project to give to those he met, spreading joy from his generous heart. Above all he invested in his family and loved to spend time with his eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Twice he paid for the entire family’s Bermuda Cruise; bringing the family together to enjoy something he loved doing.

He is survived by his daughter Kimberley Drisko O’Brion, son Kevin Drisko (David Pascale),

Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren: Benjamin O’Brion (Karlene Jost), Ollie and Clare; Hannah Avrill (Jeremy), Dezso, Caitlin, Evelinah, Maria; Ruth Collett, Micah, MilaRose; Molly Vashon, Adeline and Wade; Emily Moore (Todd), Caeden and Aria; Abigail Farag (Cameron), Calvin; Rose Benke (Brandon); Noah O’Brion.

Predeceased by parents, Chester Drisko, wife Ruth; sister Edith Pacillo, wife Barbara Morong.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

