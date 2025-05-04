Midcoast Senior College’s Summer Wisdom 2025 program kicks off this week with “Everything is Better with Chocolate – Tom Wilbur” and continues with four more presentations over the next month.

Tom Wilbur, a master candy maker, will share the history and passion behind starting and operating a popular local business on Tuesday, May 6.

“Caregiving is Coming for All of Us – Rani Snyder” discusses the resources and other supports available when caring for elders on May 13.

“250th Anniversary of Benedict Arnold Expedition – Robert Stevens” on May 20 features Benedict Arnold’s 1775 expedition through the Maine Wilderness to take Quebec City with 1,100 soldiers.

“Ecological Disturbance and Succession in Forests of Midcoast Maine – Cheryl Swift” on May 27 discusses the positives and negatives of ecological disturbance in the forests of Midcoast Maine.

The final presentation on June 3, “25 Years of Maine Politics – Don Carrigan,” will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Midcoast Senior College with long-time broadcast journalist Carrigan of News Center Maine (Channel 6, WCSH) as he reflects on his 50-plus years in radio and television, highlighting the personalities and facets of Maine’s political scene over the past 25 years.

All presentations are at 1 p.m. in Curtis Memorial Library’s Morrell Meeting Room except for the June 3 event, which will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick. These programs are first-come, first-seated. Seating begins at 12:45 p.m. and ends when capacity is reached.

For more information, visit midcoastseniorcollege.org, call 725-4900 or email Donna Marshall at mscoffice@midcoastseniorcollege.org.

