Campbell, Eleanor “Ellie” (Linskey) 86, in Manchester, N.H., April 27. Service 5-7 p.m., May 8, Phaneuf Funeral Home, Manchester, N.H. Funeral 11 a.m., May 10, First Congregational Church, South Portland.

Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.