SCARBOROUGH – With heavy hearts and loving memories, we announce the passing of Mary Ann Begin affectionately known to all as “Cookie”, on April 22, 2025, in Scarborough.

Born March 31, 1950, in Brewer, to Alton W. Sr. and Levola Bernard Rideout, Cookie’s life was a beautiful blend of warmth, generosity, laughter, and love. She touched countless lives with her unwavering compassion, radiant smile, and the deep sense of care she carried into everything she did.

Cookie was a proud graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portland where she received her diploma in Nursing in 1971. A natural leader, she served as president of the student body during her time there. Her passion for caring and dedication to learning led her to further her education at Westbrook College where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, graduating Cum Laude in 1984. It was during her early nursing years that Cookie met Normand Begin, the love of her life and her devoted husband. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Derrick, Andrea, and Lisa – in a home filled with love, laughter, and the smell of something delicious always coming from the kitchen. Cookie and Norm enjoyed travelling together, whether to see family or heading south to warmer climates. They were always together in all that they did.

Cookie’s career as a registered nurse was both broad and impactful. She cared for patients at Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital in Portland. Throughout her career, she worked in a variety of departments including Obstetrics, Pediatrics, SCU, CICU, and Med Surg. Beyond patient care she shared her wisdom as an instructor in Pediatric, Med-Surg, and Maternal-Newborn Nursing, mentoring the next generation of caregivers with her trademark kindness and grace.

In every corner of her life, Cookie gave generously. Whether volunteering at the Gray Food Pantry, sewing a quilt, knitting a baby blanket, or preparing a Sunday meal for family and friends, she gave of herself freely and lovingly. Her home was a haven-cozy, welcoming, and full of life-where neighbors became friends and friends became family. She had a wonderful sense of humor, her vivacious laugh was contagious. She found peace and joy living in Gray, especially on Little Sebago Lake, where she loved watching birds from the deck and soaking up quiet moments with her beloved family. Her presence was a comfort to many and her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched.

Cookie is survived by her loving husband, Normand Begin; and their children, Derrick and Emily Begin of Cooperstown, N.Y., Andrea and Brian Olas of North Yarmouth, and Lisa and Peter Hilpl of Uxbridge, Mass.; her sisters Connie Stees of Centennial, Colo., Patricia and Thomas Burke of Orrington, and her little “big” brother, Alton Rideout Jr. of Pittston. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Varick, Anson, Jackson, Celia, and Rene.

Mary Ann “Cookie” Begin will be remembered for her open heart, her boundless generosity, and the joy she found in nurturing others. She was a pillar of her community, a fierce and gentle soul, and above all, she was deeply loved.

Cookie loved the ocean! A celebration of Cookie’s life will be held on Friday, June 27 at one of her favorite spots on the water, The Salt Water Grille. All friends and family are invited. Stories, laughter, and love will be shared in her honor.

Celebration of Life for Cookie; Friday, June 27, 4 to 7 p.m., Salt Water Grille, 231 Front St., South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Cookie’s memory to either of the following:

Tunnel to Towers Organization

(https://t2t.org/)

The Gray Maine

Community Food Pantry

55 Westwood Rd.

Gray, ME 04039

