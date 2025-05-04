KENNEBUNK – Muriel Adele Ross Benshimol, 98, of Kennebunk, formerly of Reading, Mass., died peacefully at Huntington Common on April 29, 2025.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 17, at 12 p.m. in Ocean View Cemetery, 1485 Post Rd., Wells.

To view a full obituary or to leave Muriel’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

Copy the Story Link