Reynolds unopposed for school seat

Jaci Reynolds is the lone candidate who returned nomination papers for an elected School Committee seat. She will run unopposed to fill the remainder of a three-year term that expires in November.

Stewart McCallister stepped down in January after being elected to a three-year term in 2022.

Reynolds was appointed by the School Committee to fill the vacancy until the next municipal election on June 10.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays monthly at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

For more information, call the church at 839-3111.

Gorham picked up

The Gorham Conservation Commission, in a Facebook post, thanked the more than 60 volunteers who helped with the recent fifth annual cleanup.

They picked up 1,320 pounds of village litter in less than two hours. “That’s a lot of trash that won’t end up in our storm drains and watersheds,” the post said.

Participating departments, agencies, groups and a business included Gorham Village Alliance, Public Works Department, Recreation Department, Volunteers in Police Service and Casco Federal Credit Union.

Brush drop-off

Residents can drop off brush between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road.

Commercial drop-offs and stumps will not be accepted. Leaves and grass clippings will be accepted in the designated area throughout the season, but residents are urged not to leave bags behind.

For more information or questions, call 222-4950 or email dpw@gorham.me.us.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 7, 1975, that new officers of the Annie Louise Cary Club were Marilyn Leighton, president; Priscilla Rines, vice president; Sally Walker, recording secretary; Marjorie Eames, treasurer; Sandra Grondin, corresponding secretary; Mary Young, auditor; and Rosamond Phinney, librarian.

