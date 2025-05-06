Reynolds unopposed for school seat
Jaci Reynolds is the lone candidate who returned nomination papers for an elected School Committee seat. She will run unopposed to fill the remainder of a three-year term that expires in November.
Stewart McCallister stepped down in January after being elected to a three-year term in 2022.
Reynolds was appointed by the School Committee to fill the vacancy until the next municipal election on June 10.
Free clothes, shoes
The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays monthly at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.
For more information, call the church at 839-3111.
Gorham picked up
The Gorham Conservation Commission, in a Facebook post, thanked the more than 60 volunteers who helped with the recent fifth annual cleanup.
They picked up 1,320 pounds of village litter in less than two hours. “That’s a lot of trash that won’t end up in our storm drains and watersheds,” the post said.
Participating departments, agencies, groups and a business included Gorham Village Alliance, Public Works Department, Recreation Department, Volunteers in Police Service and Casco Federal Credit Union.
Brush drop-off
Residents can drop off brush between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road.
Commercial drop-offs and stumps will not be accepted. Leaves and grass clippings will be accepted in the designated area throughout the season, but residents are urged not to leave bags behind.
For more information or questions, call 222-4950 or email dpw@gorham.me.us.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on May 7, 1975, that new officers of the Annie Louise Cary Club were Marilyn Leighton, president; Priscilla Rines, vice president; Sally Walker, recording secretary; Marjorie Eames, treasurer; Sandra Grondin, corresponding secretary; Mary Young, auditor; and Rosamond Phinney, librarian.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.