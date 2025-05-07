SCARBOROUGH – Herbert E. Tyler Jr., 90, of Scarborough, passed away comfortably at home on May 2, 2025. Herb was born in Bar Harbor, Maine to Herbert and Dorothy (Hodgdon) Tyler on May 16, 1934. He married the love of his life, Grace (Taylor) Tyler on Oct. 9, 1954.
Herb was a successful entrepreneur, starting his family business, Tyler Machine Tool, in 1977 from the basement of their home on Sebago Lake. One-by-one he brought all his children into the business, becoming the foremost machine tool distributor in New England. After he sold the family business to his children, he became the owner of The Portland Valve Company for 15 years, running the business until he retired in 2004.
Herb was a devoted father, who took pride in his large family. He loved boating, golfing, and in his later years, tending to his flower beds. He enjoyed walking and socializing with his neighbors. Everyone loved his infectious smile and the twinkle in his eye, and with his outgoing personality, he made friends wherever he went.
Along with his parents, Herb was predeceased by his brother Richard Tyler, his sister Carolyn Draper and his son Michael Tyler. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Grace Tyler, his sister Marilyn Davanage of Arlington, Mass., brother Bobby and Carolyn Tyler of Rockledge, Fla., sister Nancy and Tom Rivet of Weeki Wachee, Fla., sister Debbie and George Erickson of Orlando, Fla.; wife of son Michael Tyler, Brenda of Gulfport, Fla., daughter Dianne Flammia and husband Tony of Newington, NH, son Glenn Tyler and wife Laurie of Bethel, Maine, son David Tyler and wife Michelle of Raymond, Maine; as well as 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm – 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 8 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Graveside service to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Ave, South Portland.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Home Instead Caregivers and Home Hospice of Southern Maine.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to:
Home Hospice of Southern Maine
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.