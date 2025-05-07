SCARBOROUGH – Herbert E. Tyler Jr., 90, of Scarborough, passed away comfortably at home on May 2, 2025. Herb was born in Bar Harbor, Maine to Herbert and Dorothy (Hodgdon) Tyler on May 16, 1934. He married the love of his life, Grace (Taylor) Tyler on Oct. 9, 1954.

﻿Herb was a successful entrepreneur, starting his family business, Tyler Machine Tool, in 1977 from the basement of their home on Sebago Lake. One-by-one he brought all his children into the business, becoming the foremost machine tool distributor in New England. After he sold the family business to his children, he became the owner of The Portland Valve Company for 15 years, running the business until he retired in 2004.

﻿Herb was a devoted father, who took pride in his large family. He loved boating, golfing, and in his later years, tending to his flower beds. He enjoyed walking and socializing with his neighbors. Everyone loved his infectious smile and the twinkle in his eye, and with his outgoing personality, he made friends wherever he went.

﻿Along with his parents, Herb was predeceased by his brother Richard Tyler, his sister Carolyn Draper and his son Michael Tyler. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Grace Tyler, his sister Marilyn Davanage of Arlington, Mass., brother Bobby and Carolyn Tyler of Rockledge, Fla., sister Nancy and Tom Rivet of Weeki Wachee, Fla., sister Debbie and George Erickson of Orlando, Fla.; wife of son Michael Tyler, Brenda of Gulfport, Fla., daughter Dianne Flammia and husband Tony of Newington, NH, son Glenn Tyler and wife Laurie of Bethel, Maine, son David Tyler and wife Michelle of Raymond, Maine; as well as 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

﻿Visitation will be from 1:00 pm – 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 8 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Graveside service to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Ave, South Portland.

﻿The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Home Instead Caregivers and Home Hospice of Southern Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Home Hospice of Southern Maine

Copy the Story Link