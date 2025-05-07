SCARBOROUGH – Lauren Delaney Loisel, 27, passed away May 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 4, 1997 in Portland, the daughter of Richard and Karen (Mullins) Loisel.

She attended Scarborough High, Gordon College and USM, where she pursued her degree, and future career, in Social Work.

Lauren enjoyed volunteering at Make-A-Wish Maine, fundraising, travel, singing, dancing, horseback riding, writing, listening to music, Lilly her dog, making art, and reading. Lauren loved sports and was a Slugger Kid for the Portland Sea Dogs where she sang the national anthem multiple times, sharing her beautiful voice with thousands.

What Lauren valued most was spending time with her friends and family, talking about every topic imaginable, laughing, loving, and spreading her joy to those around her. Her kind-hearted demeanor magnetically pulled both young and old into her life-long friendship circle.

She is survived by her parents; her sister and best friend Katie Loisel, brother-in-law Michael Macaluso; grandparents Gary and Jean Mullins, Godmother Colleen Huff; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday May 10, 2025 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral home, 365 Main St, Saco. Details are available at the http://www.dcpate.com.

Copy the Story Link