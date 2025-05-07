Louisa Alcott Daniels

DAYTON – Louisa Alcott Daniels, 100, passed away on April 28, 2025. She was born on Jan. 8, 1925, in Portland, the daughter of Elmer Garfield Alcott and Nellie Philona (Avery) Alcott.

To view a full obituary or to leave Louisa’s family an online condolence please, visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

