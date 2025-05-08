Forgive the headline, but if I don’t think about the beautification of May flowers, I’m not sure I can square why these April showers have lingered for so dang long. With that, last week, we highlighted a few events happening in May, including our Chamber’s Hackers Ball golf tournament happening at Brunswick Golf Club this Friday at 9 a.m., rain or shine. I wanted to highlight a few more events, as May is loaded with fun, and it just so happens these four May events are all happening on Brunswick Landing alone.

Run for Independence, May 10

Going into its 13th year, the Run for Independence is a fundraising run for the Independence Association, whose goal is “supporting adults and children with disabilities to achieve full and inclusive lives in their chosen communities.” This is a good cause and a feel-good event, as they have modifications for distance to be considerate of the many different modalities of their participants. They call it “Maine’s most inclusive race” and feature a 1-mile walk/run/roll, 5K walk/run/roll and a kids’ fun run. The Run for Independence is sponsored by Androscoggin Bank.

Race central is the Brunswick Recreation Center on Brunswick Landing (220 Neptune Drive), and everything starts around 10 a.m., though you will want to arrive earlier. They are looking for more racers and more people to cheer on racers. Online registration closed at noon on May 8, but you can register in person at Independence Association’s Brunswick office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 9, or at the Rec Center with same-day registration from 8:30-9:45 a.m. The race raised over $29,000 in 2024 and had 217 participants. For more information, check out independenceassociation.org.

Flight Deck Brewing anniversary weekend, May 9-11

One of the biggest social gathering businesses on Brunswick Landing turns 8 this weekend and is celebrating with beer specials, a release of the limited edition “p8” beer label, food specials and more. It’s important to note that Flight Deck Brewing was not the first but one of the first Brunswick Landing businesses to be open five-plus days a week and was forward-facing. There are plenty of manufacturers, innovators and creators on Brunswick Landing, and the museum is a landmark, but to take the chance to rely on the public to show up for five to seven days per week is a chance few others had taken up to the point when they opened in the former small arms range building. They knew that if Brunswick Landing was going to transform into community it has become with residents, they needed places to socialize, and Flight Deck has become that, along with another half-dozen businesses on the Landing. Congrats and happy eighth!

Plunge for the Funds, May 17



Spark Cycling Studio is set to host the second of three major Brunswick Landing weekend recreation events in May as it hosts its Plunge for the Funds on Saturday, May 17, at their location, 29 Burbank Ave. The second-year event originated in 2024 to fundraise during Spark’s anniversary weekend (happy fourth anniversary, Spark) and it is a fundraiser for ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Last year, they raised over $33,000 which is almost unheard of for a new fundraiser, and they are hoping to top that lofty goal in 2025.

The Plunge, as it is commonly known, involves voluntary ice baths for up to five minutes that people take and they get sponsored (much like a bowl-a-thon, but instead of pins knocked down, they get pledges for the amount of time they remain in the water). Of course, you can just straight donate to it or show up and cheer them on. The proceeds go to the only ALS clinic in Maine, which just so happens to be at our very own Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

The event is joyous and starts early as some people will also take a spin class prior to jumping in the ice tubs. I adore this event; it’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning, and I help emcee it, too. For more information, check out sparkcyclingstudio.com where you can register to plunge, register for one of the spin classes (class fees are by donation that morning) or just donate to a good cause.

Miles for Mills, May 25



The final major recreation event on Brunswick Landing in May is the largest, by far, and that is the race fundraiser for the Travis Mills Foundation called the Miles for Mills. This race moved from Augusta to Brunswick during the pandemic, and it has grown to sizes unseen before, as easily over 1,500 racers will participate either in person or remotely at military bases around the globe. The Travis Mills Foundation helps wounded soldiers and their families recalibrate their lives using their programs and facilities in Rome. This fundraiser ensures that families never pay for these services, which has recently added a PTSD program that has been hugely impactful for participants.

The race is on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend and draws thousands of people between racers and supporters. It’s inspirational, too, as some racers are participating in honor of others they have lost, family members who have utilized the Travis Mills Foundation services and some are veterans who have utilized the services themselves. You don’t have to have a connection to race either — you can just come out to participate in a great cause, and many do.

Race central is also the Brunswick Recreation Center (220 Neptune Drive), and you will want to show up well before the 9 a.m. start time to get parking. Travis himself is typically on hand, and the event can always use more volunteers if you’re interested. This year, they have the 5K walk/run and a 10K walk/run at a registration cost of $35 and $45. For more information or to volunteer, check out travismillsfoundation.org.

We can’t wait to see you on Brunswick Landing in May!

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick-Topsham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

