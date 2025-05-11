SOUTH PORTLAND – Kathleen E. Curry, 85, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital on May 5, 2025, after a brief illness.

Born in Portland on Nov. 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Myles and Emily (Reardon) O’Donnell. Kathy attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School with the Class of 1957. She went on to earn her nursing diploma from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.

On Oct. 1, 1960, Kathy married Donald Curry at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland. Together, they lived in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, welcoming six children along the way, before settling in South Portland in 1970.

Kathy was known for her quick wit, bright spirit, and natural warmth. Whether meeting a stranger or catching up with an old friend, she made every interaction meaningful. Her sense of humor and ready smile left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

A devoted sports fan from an early age, Kathy followed all of New England’s professional teams and later developed a passion for UMaine hockey. Her greatest loyalty, however, was to the Boston Red Sox.

Creative and industrious, Kathy had a talent for sewing, quilting, and needlepointing. For a time, she even reupholstered furniture salvaged during the city’s annual “big truck week.” She found joy in gardening and was known for her artistic flower arrangements. Ever prepared, she kept pruning shears in her glove compartment, ready to collect roadside wild plants to dry and display. For decades, she was a dedicated member of the Osewantha Garden Club, where she served many years as treasurer.

Her Catholic faith was a cornerstone of her life. A longtime parishioner of Holy Cross Church in South Portland, Kathy served as a Eucharistic Minister and altar server, and she took pride in decorating the church altar for Easter and Christmas.

Kathy also gave back to her community through countless acts of quiet service. She knit baby hats and blankets for newborns through the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and was a lifelong blood donor with the American Red Cross.

Above all, Kathy cherished her family. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Kathy was predeceased by two daughters, Christine Curry and Eileen Curry; and her brother, Myles O’Donnell, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Curry of South Portland; four children, Faith McLean of Orr’s Island, Maryann Curry (Jonathan Gray) of Gorham, Matthew Curry of Hampton, N.H., and Cynthia Curry (Craig Hemond) of Portland; four grandchildren, Jessica Reed (Charlotte Stuart) of Gray, Brennan Gunster of Winthrop, and Corry and Caden Hemond of Portland; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Emmeline, and Phineas; a nephew, Mark O’Donnell (Kyra Babakian) of Portland, and a niece, Paige Neville (John) of Orlando, Fla.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 23, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Kathy’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

Northern Light Health Foundation

885 Union St., Suite 220

Bangor, ME 04401

