Curry, Kathleen E. 85, of South Portland, May 5. Visit 3-6 p.m., May 22, Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, So. Portland. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., May 23, Holy Cross Church, So. Portland. Burial to follow, Calvary Cemetery

Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.