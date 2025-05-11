PORTLAND – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert “Bob” Griffin, 76, on Feb. 18, 2025.

Robert was born in Portland to the late John G. and Mary E. (Frates) Griffin. He was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1966, University of Maine, and Husson College. Robert was a 45-year member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local Union 716, formerly 217. He appreciated art, literature, pursuit of knowledge, and philosophy as a way of life.

Robert was preceded in death by his siblings George, Johnny “Bill”, Janet, Barry, and Mary.

He is survived by his daughter and family; his brother, Michael; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private burial and celebration of life to be held later.

Copy the Story Link