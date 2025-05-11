WEYMOUTH, Mass. – Allen Robert LaRhette, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025 at the age of 80. He was born on May 2, 1945, in Portland, Maine.

Allen was often referred to as “Big Al” by those who knew him, although his grandchildren knew him as Bampi. He grew up in Windham, Maine and graduated from Windham High School. As the years passed, he was intentional to maintain connections with his childhood friends and schoolmates. Recently, he jumped at the chance to organize his 60th high school class reunion. He was always up for alumni banquets. Connecting with old friends always brought him such joy.

Al’s career in sales was an excellent fit for his gregarious personality. He enjoyed his jobs in sales even though they required quite a bit of travel. His love for connecting with people through his work, travels, and church always brought a smile to his face. Al was a friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warm smile, hearty laugh, and easygoing nature endeared him to everyone he met.

Al loved God and would readily share his gratitude for his salvation through Jesus Christ. He recognized God’s work in his life in his early years, even though it was well into adulthood before his faith was rekindled. His joy was evident and his faith was his anchor. He overcame many obstacles in his life, including several battles with cancer. His unwavering faith was the fuel that kept him going.

Al was never afraid to admit that he had overcome an addiction to alcohol. In fact, this became a vehicle for him to minister to those around him throughout his life. In his later years, God even opened a door for him to help organize a Celebrate Recovery program at his church—New Hope Chapel in Plymouth, Mass. He lived in deep gratitude for the ways that his life was transformed, and was driven to let others know that their lives could be changed as well.

Al deeply loved sailing and boating. Being on the water brought him immense joy. He was a seafarer at heart. Al’s favorite memories as a child and throughout his adult years were times spent on the ocean and lakes, especially around New England. He even enjoyed taking cruises as he got older as a way to be on the water, explore new places, and meet new people.

At the center of Al’s world was his beautiful wife, Jody. Their marriage was filled with love, respect, understanding and support for one another. Their travel together and regular date nights were some of the highlights of the years they were privileged to enjoy together. In addition, they also enjoyed time together with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jody Curtin; his first wife, Joyce Riley and their children, Laurie Daily (Dan), Lisa Beckwith (Brian), Mike LaRhette (Jen), and stepchildren Alicia Madden, and Mike Mutrie (Chelsey), along with their children, Kristen Daily (Andrea Piekarczyk), Kelsey Dorhout (Mitch), and Trevor Daily (Melissa), Saraya Beckwith, Dillon Beckwith (Nicole), Kaycie Beckwith, Mitchell Beckwith (Kayla), Nate and Ben LaRhette, Dylan and Kendall Madden, and Miles and Rylan Mutrie; along with great-grandchildren, Eli, Liam, and Graham Dorhout, and Millie Jarrett. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Maureen Phillips; as well as many nieces; great-nieces; and nephews; great-nephews.

Memorial services will be held in the summer months in both the Boston area and in the Portland area.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be

made to the:

Celebrate Recovery

Ministry at New Hope Chapel in Plymouth, Mass.

