SENECA, S.C. – Dorothy M. Liming passed away on May 7, 2025, at the Prisma Cottingham Hospice Home in Seneca, S.C. after a brief illness. Dorothy, and her late husband, George, were long-time residents of Lewiston where they raised their seven children and were active members of the community.

Dorothy was born in Roselle, N.J. on Sept. 23, 1929, as the oldest child of Frederick and Martha Lietz. She had two younger brothers, Frederick “Freddie” and Arthur “Artie”. After moving several times during the Depression, the family settled in Oakhurst, N.J., where Dorothy attended local schools, graduating from Asbury Park High School in 1947. While still in high school, Dorothy went on a blind date with a young man named George. Years later, she would say that when George put his arm around her it felt like a “perfect fit.” Her premonition was correct, and the couple were married on Sept. 6, 1947, at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Long Branch, N.J.

The next few years saw the birth of their first three children, Paul, George, and Faith. In 1954, George was offered a position at a company called Geiger Brother which was in the process of relocating to Lewiston. George and Dorothy were among those asked to move to Maine, an offer which they accepted.

In Maine, George and Dorothy continued with their contributions to the baby boom generation with the birth of four more children over the next eight years, Gregory, Matthew, Hope, and Charity. The growing family quickly outgrew their three-bedroom home and in 1960, moved into a large, converted farmhouse on the corner of Main Street and Bearce Avenue in Lewiston. This home is where all seven Liming children spent their coming-of-age years and was the scene of countless happy memories.

The Liming family were members of St Joseph’s Catholic parish in Lewiston where Dorothy served on the church council and taught Confraternity classes to parish high school students. Although not raised as a Catholic, Dorothy converted to Catholicism to share her husband’s faith and to support him in raising their children as Catholics. Dorothy’s faith was important to her and was a source of strength in later years as she dealt with several tragic events, including the loss of two sons.

In her 40s, with her older children off to college and younger children in grammar school, Dorothy was able to devote more time to pursuing career interests. She began taking courses at Bates College and worked there in the student activities program. In her 50s, she began taking courses in real estate, eventually earning her license as an agent. She worked for ERA McCann, selling homes and condos in the Portland area.

In 1980, with most of their children grown, George and Dorothy sold the house on Main Street. After living briefly in Old Orchard, they purchased a condo in the Parson’s Pond area of Portland, which would become home for their retirement years. George began to phase out of his job at Geiger and the couple devoted more time to golf, tennis, travelling, and spending time with family. They purchased a condo in Bradenton, Fla. and became “snowbirds” splitting their time between Maine and Florida. Dorothy was captain of the Bradenton women’s tennis team.

In 2008, Dorothy lost her soul mate and life partner when George passed away from cancer. After George’s death, Dorothy remained active well into her 80s with golf, tennis, and organizing family get-togethers. In 2016 she moved to South Carolina to be near her daughter, Charity, spending her last years at the Oaks Retirement Home in Seneca, S.C., where she was a favorite of the staff.

For her entire life, friends and family were important to Dorothy. She and George loved to entertain, and the Liming home was the scene of many barbeques, pool parties, bridge club dinners, holiday gatherings, and family reunions. Although the Liming children settled in different parts of the country, they always looked forward to gathering every few years to celebrate a wedding, anniversary, or birthday. This love of family is a legacy which George and Dorothy passed on to all their children, for which they are forever grateful.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her brother, Freddie; and her sons George and Matthew.

She is survived by her brother, Artie of League City, Texas; her children Paul of Hiram, Faith of Bristol, Conn., Gregory of Washougal, Wash., Hope of Portland, and Charity of Tamassee, S.C.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Dorothy will be interred with her husband, George, at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. A graveside service will be held at a future date.

