POWNAL – Marie E. Dahlbeck-Cookson, 89, of Pownal, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2025, after a brief illness.
Born in 1936 in New London, Minn., Marie was the fifth of seven children of Gustaf Dahlbeck and Mary Wahl. She married John E. Cookson in 1957, and together they raised two sons while building a life full of love, travel, and community.
In 1977, Marie and John opened Cookie’s Market in Freeport, where they became beloved local figures—Marie especially known for her hearty sandwiches and warm presence.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she cherished family gatherings, her garden, and caring for animals. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star and remained independent and active, caring for her beloved cat, Stella, shopping with friends, and having lunch with her close friend, Barbara.
Marie is survived by her sons Michael (Maria) and Darryl (Lori Rickett); grandchildren Jennifer, Michelle (Chad Aicher), and Derick (Katrina); and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, John.
A graveside committal service will be held in Burr Cemetery in Freeport at a later date.
Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Marie’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.
