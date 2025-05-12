Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes was cut Monday by the Seattle Storm of the WNBA, the team announced.

Holmes, who was selected in the third round of the 2024 draft by Seattle, signed with the team in February. She missed all of last season after having knee surgery prior to the draft.

Holmes was the just the second woman from Maine to be selected in the WNBA draft. Cindy Blodgett, a University of Maine star, was taken in the first round by the former Cleveland Rockers in 1998.

Holmes, a 6-foot-3 forward, starred at Indiana University. She is the Hoosiers’ all-time leading scorer with 2,530 career points. In 2024, she was a unanimous selection to the Big Ten first team.

