The level of success Mackenzie Holmes achieved at Indiana University is unprecedented for a basketball player from Maine.

Monday night, the 6-foot-3 center from Gorham added another superlative to her lengthy resume.

Holmes was chosen in the third round of the WNBA draft, the 26th player taken overall, by the Seattle Storm. She became just the second woman from Maine to be selected in the WNBA draft – and the first since University of Maine scoring star Cindy Blodgett was taken in the first round (sixth overall) by the Cleveland Rockers in 1998.

The draft, televised by ESPN, took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Caitlin Clark of Iowa, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s history, was the first overall selection by the Indiana Fever in the three-round, 36-selection draft. The first round also showed that the women’s game has become global. France’s Carla Leite and Leila Lacan were selected ninth and 10th overall and 19-year-old Australian Nyadiew Puoch was the 12th and final first-round selection.

Holmes had been projected as a mid-second round selection in several mock drafts by national media outlets prior to her announcing she would miss the 2024 season because she is having surgery in May to correct a chronic left knee injury that has plagued her since she was a freshman at Gorham High. The 2024 WNBA season begins in mid-May.

“As many of you know during my time as a Hoosier my career was interrupted multiple times due to a recurring issue with my knee, that has been present since my 9th grade year in high school,” Holmes said in a statement on her X (formerly Twitter) account. “To ensure my body is healthy and my playing career is as long and successful as possible, I have decided to get the necessary surgery in May to prevent further issues and alleviate the pain it has caused.

“I have declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and pray that a team honors me with a selection knowing I will be ready for the start of the 2025 Training Camp.”

This past season Holmes was limited to five minutes in the Big Ten conference tournament but returned and played at a high level as Indiana won two games in the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual national champion South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen. Holmes scored 29 points with four blocks in a second-round win against Oklahoma. In the 79-75 loss to South Carolina, Holmes scored 12 points and led a second-half rally after the Hoosiers trailed by as many as 22 points.

As a fifth-year graduate student, Holmes averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and made 65 percent of her shots, earning third-team Associated Press All-American honors.

She finished her IU career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,530 points. She also tops Indiana’s all-time list in field goals made (1,043), field-goal percentage (63.9%) and wins (123). She was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and three-time Big Ten Defensive Team selection, winning the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022-23.

The 2022-23 season was Holmes’ best from a statistical standpoint. She averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, making 68 percent of her shots, earning first-team Associate Press All-America honors in leading Indiana to a program-record 28 wins and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As a high school player at Gorham, Holmes showed what became her trademark abilities at Indiana – great footwork, uncanny marksmanship and the willingness and ability to run the floor. Gorham won two Class AA state titles with Holmes and three AA South regional championships.

Blodgett led the NCAA in scoring twice and was a third-team Associated Press All-American as a senior. She played four seasons in the WNBA, the last three with Sacramento.

