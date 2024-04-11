Mackenzie Holmes has declared for Monday’s WNBA draft but will not be available to play until the 2025 season after deciding to have knee surgery to correct issues that have plagued her since her early days at Gorham High School.

Holmes, who just completed her fifth year playing for Indiana University, announced her intentions for the future on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As many of you know during my time as a Hoosier my career was interrupted multiple times due to a recurring issue with my knee, that has been present since my 9th grade year in high school,” Holmes said in the statement. “To ensure my body is healthy and my playing career is as long and successful as possible, I have decided to get the necessary surgery in May to prevent further issues and alleviate the pain it has caused.

“I have declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and pray that a team honors me with a selection knowing I will be ready for the start of the 2025 Training Camp.”

Holmes was named a third-team All-American this season. Indiana was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 by undefeated and eventual champion South Carolina.

“I mean, obviously anyone who knows me knows how much I love being a Hoosier,” Holmes said after the game while holding back tears. “I just pray that any high-schooler that is looking at colleges that they pick a school that they feel the same way that I have felt about Indiana.”

Advertisement

Holmes finished her career as Indiana’s all-time leading scorer with 2,530 points and a school-best field-goal percentage of 63.9%. She had 990 rebounds, which is fourth best at Indiana. She was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team honoree, and a first-team All-American for the 2022-23 season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BAYLOR: Scott Drew will remain as Baylor’s coach, stating on social media his desire to “bring more championships” to the program after being linked to the Kentucky coaching vacancy following John Calipari’s departure to Arkansas.

Drew mentioned his Christian faith in a post on X and stated that he believed “God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor, surrounded by the best people and community anyone could be blessed to have.” He expressed gratitude for support from Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and Baylor President Linda Livingstone and added, “We look forward to working together to bring more championships to Waco (Texas).”

The 53-year-old Drew, who guided the Bears to the NCAA championship during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, quickly emerged as Kentucky’s top target to follow Calipari after the Hall of Famer and 2012 title winner stepped down on Tuesday. Calipari, who said the Wildcats program he guided for 15 years ‘needed to hear another voice,’ was introduced as Arkansas’ coach on Wednesday. Louisville had also considered Drew to replace the fired Kenny Payne.

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

CFP EXPANSION: New American Athletic Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti said that College Football Playoff expansion is good for the sport and he believes there is room for more growth.

Pernetti, the former Rutgers athletic director and IMG executive, officially takes over for the retiring Mike Aresco in June.

In his first news conferences – both in-person and on a video conference – since being hired last week, the 53-year-old Pernetti said he wants the conference to take “big swings” and is not interested in chasing the status of certain labels that are now more nebulous than ever in college sports.

Pernetti said he won’t be using terms like Power Five or Group of Five, which became the common way to delineate the 10 major college football conferences during the College Football Playoff’s first decade.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous