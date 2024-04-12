Initially off the radar among Kentucky’s coaching targets, Mark Pope is now entrusted with maintaining the program’s gold standard.

Makes sense, since he helped do so as a player.

Kentucky hired the BYU coach to guide its men’s basketball program, bringing home a captain of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari.

The school announced the 51-year-old Pope’s hiring in a release Friday morning but did not mention any contract details. He will be introduced at a Sunday afternoon news conference at Rupp Arena.

Pope replaces Calipari, a Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012 among four Final Four appearances in 15 years. Kentucky hasn’t returned there since going 38-1 in 2015. Calipari stepped down on Tuesday and was introduced as Arkansas coach the next day.

Pope was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is also coming off a second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Pope.

Advertisement

He was 77-56 before that in four seasons at Utah Valley and guided the Wolverines to consecutive runner-up finishes in the Western Athletic Conference his final two years. They reached the CBI quarterfinals both times.

Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart cited Pope’s impressive 187-108 career record as a head coach and keen knowledge of the program’s meaning to the state. The AD also praised Pope’s “dynamic” up-tempo offense and tough defense and called him an innovator.

DUKE: Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, Duke’s top two scorers, are both off the NBA.

The two announced their decisions on social media.

Filipowski, a 7-foot sophomore from Westtown, N.Y., was named a second-team AP All-American after averaging a team-high 16.4 points. He also led the Blue Devils in rebounds (8.3 per game) and in blocked shots with 54.

Filipowski thanked the school, its fans, his teammates and coaches. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine,” he said in his post. “And I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it.”

Advertisement

McCain, a 6-3 freshman from Sacramento, California, averaged 14.3 points. He, too, thanked his family, fans, coaches and teammates for their support during his one season in college.

“But I’ve always been a dream chaser,” he said. “I’ve always been one to reach my goals and that next one is the NBA.”

Both Filipowski and McCain are projected to mid-first round selections in the NBA draft.

Duke finished 27-9 this season, advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight where it lost to ACC rival North Carolina State.

UCLA: Adem Bona is leaving UCLA after two years to enter the NBA draft.

The sophomore from Lagos, Nigeria, announced his plans on his Instagram account.

Bona averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 65 of 66 games over his two years in Westwood.

The 6-foot-10 forward-center was named All-Pac-12 and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year this season. Bona earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors both seasons and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2023.

He finished with 115 blocks, ranking sixth on UCLA’s career list. He was the first player since Dan Gadzuric in 2001 to have back-to-back seasons with at least 50 blocks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous