There were times early in Ed Flaherty’s career as a college baseball coach when he could have left his home state of Maine and moved to a Division I program.

“I’m glad I didn’t,” he said.

Flaherty, 70, announced Friday that he will be leaving the coaching ranks after he finishes his 39th season in what has become an illustrious career at the University of Southern Maine. The Portland native, a proud graduate of Deering High and the University of Maine, led USM to NCAA Division III national titles in 1991 and 1997, eight College World Series appearances, and over 1,100 wins.

“I am proud. Yeah,” Flaherty said. “I look back and I’m just proud of the kids. We’ve had 40 All-Americans and countless professionals at a Division III program that ended up top 20 in the country at least 20 times.”

USM announced it will begin a national search for Flaherty’s replacement. Flaherty said he made the decision to retire when USM was returning from its annual southern trip to start the season. He initially intended to wait until the end of the season to make the announcement.

“But then I started talking to our (human resources) people and they were not going to get another coach hired until September, and that whole recruiting season is going to be gone,” Flaherty said. “Now they can get the hiring process started and get somebody in by the middle of the summer, the beginning of the summer.”

Insuring the program remains strong is important to Flaherty, he said. USM did not have a losing season in Flaherty’s first 37 years (save for a 0-1 mark in COVID-shortened 2020) but was 18-21 last season and is currently 7-15.

“I don’t want it to drop off, because I’ve watched too many coaches who go too long. It’s time to keep this program going at the top of the Little East Conference, at the top of the country,” Flaherty said. “It needs a new voice. And I get it.”

Flaherty informed his players Friday morning. “It was emotional. Hard. Hard for me. Because my greatest love of what I do is being with those kids from 18 to 22. I get close to them and, you know, it’s emotional. And it was emotional for the kids. They just need another guy.”

Soon after telling USM’s current players of his decision, Flaherty sent out group texts to “probably most of the alumni that he could,” said Sam Dexter of Oakland and Messalonskee High, a two-time All-American at USM (2015-16). “He wanted to let us know before it became public. Which I thought was first class of him to do.”

Dexter, about to begin his ninth season of professional baseball and fifth with the Fargo-Morehead RedHawks, an independent franchise, said the announcement left him with mixed emotions.

“I can’t really imagine USM baseball without Coach Flaherty being at the helm, but at the same itme, going to USM was one of the best decisions of my life and playing for him was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” said Dexter, a shortstop who in 2015 became Flaherty’s second NCAA Division III Player of the Year, two years after outfielder Tucker White won the award.

Flaherty’s “burning passion for baseball,” and ability to get the most out of his players were two key traits, Dexter said. Just as important were the meetings that weren’t focused on technique or baseball strategy.

“We were talking about being a great father, a great leader, and a great guy and some of those memories stick with me the most,” Dexter said.

Flaherty will be honored April 27 with a ceremony between games of a Little East Conference home doubleheader against VTSU-Castleton (noon start). Flaherty’s former players, assistant coaches and colleagues are invited.

Flaherty’s all-time record is currently 1,123-526. He has record 19 seasons with at least 30 wins, most recently in 2021 (34-11) when the Huskies made their 26th NCAA tournament appearance under Flaherty, including a run of 15 straight from 1987-2001.

USM went 23-14 in 1986, Flaherty’s first season. His first 30-win season came in 1989. Soon, he had Division I suitors.

“There were a couple of times I could have gone. I’m glad I didn’t,” Flaherty said. “I had a chance to leave in 1990. Then we won (the national championship) in 1991 and built on it from there.”

This story will be updated.

