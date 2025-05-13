PORTLAND – Mary E. Stevens, 97, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday April 29, 2025.

Born in Westbrook to William and Evelyn (Knapton) Cole, Mary was raised in the town of Windham and attended local schools there. In her adult life she resided, at various times, in Portland, Hollis and Westbrook.

Mary was one of seven children, having four brothers and two sisters. She graduated from nursing school and was employed for several years as a CNA at the Barron Center in Portland, where she retired at the age of 74. Mary married Bernard Reinholdtsen in 1947, and they had eight children. She later married Chester Stevens in 1963, and they had two children.

Mary loved hosting and attending family gatherings, as well as crocheting dolls for many of her generations of grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching old movies, assembling jigsaw puzzles, and traveling with her sisters, Esther and Frances, on various outings with the Red Hat Society.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; her four brothers, William, Robert, Raymond and Paul, her two sisters, Esther and Frances; two of her daughters, Helen (Reinholdtsen) Furbish and Ann Marie (Reinholdtsen) Toth; and two grandchildren, Debbie (Reinholdtsen) Linkkila and Christopher Henderson.

She is survived by five sons, William Reinholdtsen of Scarborough, Steven Reinholdtsen of North Berwick, James Gerhart of North Berwick, Chet Stevens of Portland, and Michael Stevens of Florida, and three daughters, Eilene (Reinholdtsen) Kolpack of Westbrook, Diane (Reinholdtsen) Thibeault of Richmond, and Nancy (Gerhart) Brzezowski of Bath; 24 grandchildren; and several generations of great- and great-great-grandchildren; including three great-great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held at Dolby Funeral Home, 434 River Rd. in Windham on Thursday May 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Portland on Saturday May 17, at 10 a.m.

