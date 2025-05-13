Meredith Dalessandro

LIVERMORE FALLS – An informal graveside celebration for Meredith Dalessandro will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 17, at Moose Hill Cemetery, 31 Record Rd., Livermore Falls. Family and friends are invited to share memories in honor of Meredith. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls.

