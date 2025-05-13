FREEPORT – Stephen F. Cogswell Sr., 84, of Freeport, passed away peacefully, April 11, 2025, surrounded by family. Born on Oct. 12, 1940, the son of Frank and Vira (Branch) Cogswell. Stephen lived a full life marked by hard work and service to his community.

He worked for many years at Eastland Shoe in Freeport before continuing his 30-plus year career with the State of Maine Department of Transportation in Yarmouth, where he remained until his retirement.

Even after retiring, Stephen’s work was far from done—he dedicated his time as a volunteer at the Freeport Community Service Center, where his efforts earned him two Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Stephen was a proud father and grandfather, always ready with a quick joke or a helping hand.

He is survived by his children, Stephen F. Cogswell Jr. and his wife Laurie Spalding, Karen Green, Cindy Thurlow and her husband William Thurlow, and Troy Cogswell and his wife Alison Cogswell.

He also leaves behind his siblings Ray Cogswell, Mildred Steadman, Martha Hogan, and David Cogswell; as well as 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Stephen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colista Cogswell; siblings Barber Lowe, Frank Cogswell, Doris Cates, Arthur Cogswell; and his parents Vira and Frank Cogswell.

His family and all who knew him will remember Stephen for his quiet strength, his unwavering generosity, and his commitment to the community he loved. He will be deeply missed.

There will be a celebration of life at 56 Pine St. in Freeport on Saturday, May 24, at 12:30 p.m.

