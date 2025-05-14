In September 1976, a crowd of thousands gathered as a dramatic scene took center stage when one of the newest warships of the United States Navy defied launching — that is, until a true American legend stepped up.

It was America’s bicentennial year and the USS Oliver Hazard Perry (FFG-7) was the first in a class of ships of guided-missile frigates designed to grant American sea superiority during the Cold War. Named for Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, “the hero of Lake Erie” during the War of 1812, the new frigate took just over a year to ready for launching, since her keel was laid down in June of 1975. Now, the great pomp and circumstance of the ship’s christening ceremony had arrived.

It was a banner day for the men and women of Bath Iron Works and their 3,600-ton ship was decorated with red, white and blue bunting, and the American flag draped over the bow of the ship.

Dignitaries at the christening included the keynote speaker, U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, as well as Maine’s Sen. Edmund S. Muskie and Gov. James B. Longley. Also in attendance was special guest and American film legend John Wayne.

Rumsfeld spoke about the need to rebuild the United States Navy in order to meet an “increasing Soviet naval threat” and the need to keep the Bath Iron Works “shipyard at full capacity for as long as possible.”

Meanwhile, below the hull of the perched warship, a small group of more than a dozen men were in place and preparing to remove the blocks that held the Perry static on the slipway. Each man was ready to engage the 50-ton air rams and quickly unblock the ship, at the precise moment, to allow the Perry to freely back down into the Kennebec River.

When the speeches were concluded, Commodore Perry’s great-granddaughter stepped on the platform to smash a bottle of champagne against the bow of the Perry. But after repeated “whacks,” the bottle refused to break.

Then, Defense Secretary Rumsfeld’s wife Joyce slammed the bottle hard against the bow, and finally, the bottle broke. The men below pulled the blocking as the crowds in attendance, and those lining the Carelton Bridge began cheering and applauding, but the frigate refused to move.

Sen. Muskie and Congressman David Emery both put their backs into the effort as they leaned together on the nose of the stubborn ship — still the frigate refused to move. Then, towlines from the Perry’s stern were strained as the Kennebec River tug “Bath” tried to pull the Perry into the river, “but, the frigate didn’t budge.”

While frantic efforts continued to free the warship, U.S. Navy photographer William Pointer — standing just below the bow — readied his camera.

Then, just as all seemed lost, Hollywood legend John Wayne, the Duke himself, stood up in the crowd and made his way to the platform. With his legendary swagger, the 69-year-old film icon climbed the steps and made his way to the bow of the Perry.

With a smirk of determination, the Duke placed his “bearlike paw” on the Perry’s bow and gave her a “great shove” while Pointer’s camera captured the moment. Suddenly, the stubbornly defiant warship began sliding backward down the slip and splashed into the Kennebec River, to great applause as horn blasts from a watching “pleasure boat fleet tooted in salute.”

When Wayne stepped down from the platform many children and adult fans “surrounded the Duke.”

They “pleaded for his autograph” as many clamored for “a handshake … [or] a glimpse of the star.” The Duke, grabbing a deck from his coat pocket, “then threw a handful of cards” to the scrambling children who were “grabbing for the prizes.”

After the ceremonies these dignitaries all gathered for a cocktail party at “the Officers club” on the Brunswick Naval Air Station, where Wayne met with his fans and the men and women who would serve on the USS Oliver Hazard Perry.

That evening, before the last glass of champagne had been served at the cocktail party, the whole story unfolded on the CBS Evening News with weekend anchor Bob Schiefer.

The warship served in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf and in the Atlantic Fleet in her nearly two decades–long service to the United States. Perry was decommissioned in late February 1997.

Although an effort to make the Perry “a museum ship” had tried to save her, the USS Oliver Hazard Perry was sold for scrap in 2005. But her defiant legend remains today in the annals of Bath Iron Works and in the stubborn but legendary chapters of our Stories from Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell is a Brunswick author and historian. She has published four books and runs the “Stories from Maine” Facebook page.

