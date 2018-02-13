PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Zach Aston-Reese scored his first two NHL goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Evgeni Malkin scored his 31st and Kris Letang his fourth for the Penguins, who have won seven of nine and 12 of their last 16. Sidney Crosby, who scored his 400th career goal on Sunday, finished with three assists.

Pittsburgh is riding a nine-game home winning streak, the longest since a franchise-record 13-game run during the 2013-14 season. The Penguins haven’t lost in Pittsburgh since a 4-0 defeat by Carolina on Jan. 4.

Matt Murray stopped 30 shots for Pittsburgh.

Hurricanes 7, Kings 3: Justin Faulk had his first career hat trick, Jeff Skinner scored twice and host Carolina routed the short-handed Los Angeles.

Faulk’s three goals came in a span of 12:21 as Carolina raced out to a 5-0 lead and he became the 10th defenseman in NHL history to score a natural hat trick.

Jacob Slavin and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes.

Sabres 5, Lightning 3: Ryan O’Reilly scored a goal and added two assists as Buffalo beat Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay.

Backup Chad Johnson stopped 26 shots to pick up just his fourth win and first in nine home appearances this season. Sam Reinhart scored twice, including an empty-netter with 8 seconds left.

Devils 5, Flyers 4 (SO): Travis Hall scored twice in regulation, Drew Stafford had the only tally in the shootout and New Jersey snapped a four-game losing streak with win at Philadelphia.

Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 1: Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored power-play goals in the second period and Columbus went on to beat New York.

Brandon Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson scored in the third period, defenseman Zach Werenski had three assists as the Blue Jackets had a season-high 51 shots and won their second straight since an 0-4-1 skid.

Bjorkstrand and Dubois had assists on each other’s goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots.

John Tavares scored for the Islanders, who have lost six of their last eight (2-5-1).

NOTES

Flyers: Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott had abdominal surgery on Tuesday and will be out 5 to 6 weeks, General Manager Ron Hextall said.

Elliott re-aggravated an abdominal injury that cost him four games earlier this month in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout victory over Arizona.

The group looking to bring professional hockey to Seattle has taken the next step in the pursuit of an NHL franchise.

The Oak View Group and its prospective ownership group, led by billionaire David Bonderman and filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer, submitted its expansion application on Tuesday along with a $10 million filing fee.

