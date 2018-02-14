BOSTON — DeAndre Jordan had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 129-119 on Wednesday night for their fourth victory in five games.

Tobias Harris added 21 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20 and Lou Williams 19.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 33 points and eight assists. Al Horford had 20 points, and Marcus Morris added 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics lost for the third straight game and the fourth time in five games, a stretch that has seen them fall behind Toronto for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Boston had opened a 99-95 lead early in the final quarter on Terry Rozier’s 3 from the left wing before the Clippers went on 10-0 run over a 1:57 stretch.

Williams sparked the spree by scoring the initial six points, with the first 3 coming on a shot from beyond the arc in front of the Celtics’ bench. He added a conventional three-point play after his driving basket.

Los Angeles saw its lead sliced to three twice before Jordan had an alley-oop dunk and Harris followed with a three-point play with just under three minutes to play.

Williams’ three-point play made it 126-116 in the final two minutes.

In the third quarter, the lead changed hands 10 times in the final 3:11, with the Clippers taking the final one, 93-91, on Harris’ 3 from the left wing.

NOTES: The Clippers are 5-2 since they sent Blake Griffin to Detroit in blockbuster trade on Jan. 29. … Former Celtics G Avery Bradley got a nice ovation during pregame introductions. Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said G Marcus Smart (cut, right hand) will start practicing next Wednesday, and that he put the team in a “tough position” with the injury that he suffered when he cut his hand on glass at the team hotel in Los Angeles in late January.

