GOLF

Haas injured in car crash in which driver was killed

PGA Tour golfer Bill Haas was injured in a car crash Tuesday night near Riviera Country Club, site of this week’s Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, California.

Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari driven by Mark Gibello, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also involved actor Luke Wilson, who was not seriously injured.

Haas was released after a brief hospitalization and has withdrawn from the tournament, returning to his home in Greenville, South Carolina, according to a statement from the PGA Tour and Allen Hobbs, his manager.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Bengals took their first step in bolstering their offensive line, signing former Giants tackle Bobby Hart.

• The Jets promoted Jeremy Bates from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, replacing the fired John Morton.

The team also hired Rick Dennison as offensive line coach/run game coordinator and Steve Jackson as assistant defensive backs coach. Bates also will continue his duties as quarterbacks coach.

• Center Daniel Kilgore received a three-year contract extension with the 49ers.

• Falcons Coach Dan Quinn made three additions to his staff, including running backs coach Bernie Parmalee.

The Falcons also hired Mayur Chaudhari and Chad Walker to assist with special teams and the offense.

• The Buffalo Bills hired Terry Robiskie to be their receivers coach.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Liverpool put one foot in the quarterfinals with a 5-0 away rout of Porto in the first leg of their last-16 match at Porto, Portugal.

Sadio Mane scored a hat trick and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino provided the other two goals.

• Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in each half as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in their first-leg match in Madrid.

SHEBELIEVES CUP: Morgan Brian and Rose Lavelle returned to the U.S. women’s national team after dealing with injuries last year in preparation for next month’s tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Vancouver Canucks signed GM Jim Benning to a multiyear contract extension.

Benning has served four years in the role since joining the Canucks in May 2014.

• Nazem Kadri had three goals and two assists, Frederik Andersen made a career-high 54 saves and the surging Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3.

Toronto closed out a perfect five-game homestand.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA 500: Newly elected Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will serve as an honorary race official on Sunday.

• Danica Patrick let it slip that she will drive the Indianapolis 500 for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Patrick was upset about the error, dropping the microphone at Daytona 500 media day and mumbling in disgust.

“Oh, (shoot), did I just say that out loud?” Patrick said.

She then put the mic in her lap and cursed somewhat under her breath. It took several seconds for her to compose herself.

Patrick rejoined longtime sponsor GoDaddy to run the final two races of her career, a feat she has dubbed the “Danica Double.” She will race the Daytona 500 for Premium Motorsports and previously said she was close to announcing plans for the Indy 500 in May, her finale.

