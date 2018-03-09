Allagash Brewing Co., Ruth’s Reusable Resources and David Pope, a science teacher at Massabesic Middle School in Waterboro have been given top eco-excellence awards by regional solid waste company ecomaine.

The three winners were among 18 individuals, nonprofit groups and businesses recognized for their commitment to sustainability in 2017, ecomaine said in a statement.

Allagash won the business leadership category, by managing to divert 99.75 percent of all waste from landfills, reducing electricity use and using spent grains and fruit as compost or animal feed.

Ruth’s Reusable Resources was named top community leader for the nonprofit’s focus on transferring surplus business supplies to teachers and students, diverting millions of pounds of plastic, paper and cardboard from landfills.

Pope, who is a science teacher and science teacher at Massabesic Middle School, won an individual award for setting up a student-run food waste composting program at the school.

Ecomaine is a nonprofit waste-to-energy and recycling company based in Portland that services 73 towns and cities in southern Maine.

